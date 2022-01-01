George Ezra is already writing ideas for next album

George Ezra has already started writing his fourth album.



The 'Budapest' hitmaker - whose third record 'Gold Rush Kid' just topped the UK album charts following its release on June 10 - gets lyrical ideas from journals he keeps, and he's got a new one ready for festival season.



As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: "I started a new one two weeks ago, it changes how I approach it, but at the moment it's a stream of consciousness, I just write whatever comes in paragraphs and that's quite enjoyable.



"I like doing that."



The 29-year-old singer - who is rumoured to be playing a secret set at Glastonbury Festival this weekend - initially felt burnt out after the release of 2018 album 'Staying At Tamara's', but he's in a much better place now.



He explained: "At the end of the last record, I wasn't where I am now, I just had the negative thing.



"I think it's a strange thing that what we do as musicians should be entertainment. The amount we do it we kind of kill the thing we love and we don't have to do it.



"I've realised I've been releasing music for eight years now, I've done that throughout my 20s and your 20s are this time about learning about yourself and finding out who you are."



Meanwhile, the 'Green Green Grass' singer - who suffers from a form of OCD and has been open about his struggles with anxiety - previously described his latest album as his "most personal" to date.



He said: "With the first and second records, I could just pinch other people's stories and be the bubbly kid that writes about travelling around Europe.



"This is without a doubt my most personal album. It's the record I hear myself on the most."