Mel B to join Queen of the Universe judging panel

Spice Girls legend Mel B will join the judging panel for the second season of Paramount+ drag queen singing contest Queen of the Universe.

The singer joins the show's three returning judges - RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams and Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel - on the panel.

Graham Norton will again host, while Mel replaces former The X Factor winner Leona Lewis.

Following the Spice Girls' initial split in 2000, Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, carved out a career as a television host and judge, appearing on America's Got Talent, The X Factor UK, Lip Sync Battle UK and Dancing with the Stars Australia.

Each episode of Queen of the Universe will feature drag queens from across the world as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges in the hopes of being crowned Queen of the Universe.

An air date for the new season has not been given, although the first series debuted last December.