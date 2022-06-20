Marcus Mumford going solo, teases new music is on the way

Marcus Mumford is preparing to launch a solo career.

The Mumford and Sons frontman reportedly performed some new solo tunes for a handful of attendees at a Spotify event for the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2022 in the French Riviera on Monday (20.06.22).

A person at the show told the New York Post's Page Six column: “He just said today is day one for his next thing.”

The 35-year-old musician has also been posting brief clips of himself in the studio, including one in the vocal booth, on social media over the past couple of weeks.

Marcus embarking on a solo career comes after the dramatic exit of Mumford's banjo player Winston Marshall.

The 34-year-old musician quit the folk rock band last summer after 14 years, following the controversy he courted for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.

Although Winston stands by his tweet, he admitted he was sorry that his bandmates were held to account for his beliefs.

He wrote: "To call me 'fascist' was ludicrous beyond belief. I've had plenty of abuse over the years. I'm a banjo player after all. But this was another level.

"And, owing to our association, my friends, my bandmates, were getting it, too. It took me more than a moment to understand how distressing this was for them.

"Despite being four individuals we were, in the eyes of the public, a unit. Furthermore it's our singer's [Marcus Mumford] name on the tin.

"That name was being dragged through some pretty ugly accusations, as a result of my tweet.

"The distress brought to them and their families that weekend I regret very much. I remain sorry for that. Unintentionally, I had pulled them into a divisive and totemic issue."

However, Winston revealed his bandmates stood by him and encouraged him to remain in the band.

He said: "Emotions were high. Despite pressure to nix me they invited me to stay with the band.

"That took courage, particularly in the age of so-called 'cancel culture'. I made an apology and agreed to take a temporary step back."

But Winston says he ultimately decided to leave the band in order to avoid having to "self-censor" and so that he could protect his bandmates.

He said: "For me to speak about what I've learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble.

"My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that.

"I could stay and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I've already felt that beginning.

"The only way forward is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.

"I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt their stars will shine long into the future."