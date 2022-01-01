Big Freedia: It's surreal being on a Beyonce track

Big Freedia says it's "surreal" being on a track with "Queen" Beyoncé.

The 44-year-old rapper's song 'Explode' and Robin S.' dance hit 'Show Me Love' are both sampled on the Grammy winner's comeback single, 'Break My Soul'.

And Freedia is still getting her head around it.

She tweeted: "It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord someone please catch me #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul (sic)"

The track is the lead single taken from Beyoncé's upcoming album 'Renaissance'.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker is set to release her new album on July 29, and it's believed the collection - her first since 2016's 'Lemonade' - will drop in multiple parts.

Last summer, she gave fans a hint of what's to come from her new material and promised to "break the rules that need to be broken".

She said at the time: "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible...

"I have paid my dues and followed every rule for decades, so now I can break the rules that need to be broken. My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is on the cover of British Vogue's July issue, and the publication's editor in chief Edward Enninful teased what's to come from the superstar.

He wrote: "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it...

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."