Beyonce releases new single Break My Soul

Beyonce has released new single 'Break My Soul'.

The 40-year-old pop megastar dropped her latest song - the first tune to be taken from her upcoming album 'Renaissance' - on Monday night (21.06.22) in the US, and the house track samples both Robin S' dance hit 'Show Me Love' and Big Freedia's 'Explode'.

On the song, Beyonce sings: "Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night."

In the pre-chorus, she belts out: "Motivation / I'm looking for a new foundation, yeah / And I'm on that new vibration / I'm building my own foundation, yeah / Hold up, oh, baby, baby."

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker is set to release her new album on July 29, and it's believed the collection - her first since 2016's 'Lemonade' - will drop in multiple parts.

Last summer, she gave fans a hint of what's to come from her new material and promised to "break the rules that need to be broken".

She said at the time: "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible...

"I have paid my dues and followed every rule for decades, so now I can break the rules that need to be broken. My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do."

Meanwhile, Beyonce is on the cover of British Vogue's July issue, and the publication's editor in chief Edward Enninful teased Beyonce's future plans.

He wrote: "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it...

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."