Billie Eilish: 'Being on tour is a crazy way to live'

Billie Eilish once didn't go outside for three days while on tour.

Over the past five years, 20-year-old Billie has become one of the world's most in-demand artists, which means she is constantly on the road touring.

As she prepares to take to the stage at Glastonbury music festival on Friday, making her the youngest-ever headliner, she told The Sunday Times about the time she didn't step outside for days on end and how she sleeps on her tour bus as it ferries her from one venue to the next.

"It's kind of a crazy thing that a human does, touring," she remarked. "It is so unnatural for us as people to have such high highs and such low lows. It feels like a blur. It's like you're living five different lives at once, bonkers but amazing."

Despite this, she loves performing live to her fans all around the world.

And to combat the lack of sunlight, Billie revealed she's now trying to get in at least an hour or two of natural daylight every day, even though she "hates the summertime".

"I hate heat and I hate sunlight, bright shining sunlight," she lamented. "Literally every single June of my life has sucked. I hate June. You know why? Gemini season. It's a cursed period of time.

"But we're rewriting it. We're going to have a great month. So I'm putting up dreamcatchers and doing some spells, because f**k June. And July."