Jennifer Lopez feels 'incredibly blessed' to be able to build family with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez feels "incredibly blessed" to be able to build a family with someone she loves "deeply".

The On the Floor hitmaker marked Father's Day on Sunday by sharing a montage of old and new videos and photos of her and her fiancé Ben.

In the voiceover, Jennifer can be heard gushing about her life with the actor and director, who she rekindled her relationship with last year.

"This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more important or more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be," she said. "And I just feel incredibly blessed."

In the post's caption, she added, "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

Jennifer and Ben don't share any children together. He is a father to three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner while the pop superstar shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The 52-year-old recently brought Emme out to perform Christina Perri's A Thousand Years with her during the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at the Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

She hit headlines by introducing Emme using they/them pronouns, saying, "I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy, booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Jennifer has yet to elaborate on Emme's preferred pronouns.