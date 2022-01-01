NEWS Foals lead albums chart race with 'Life is Yours' Newsdesk Share with :





Foals lead this week’s Official Albums Chart race, with their seventh studio album Life is Yours currently tracking to debut at Number 1.



The Oxford-formed rock group - comprising Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith - could score their second UK chart-topper this week, following 2019’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2. Foals’ debut, Antidotes, also looks set to vault back into the Top 20 at Number 14 following its limited release on coloured vinyl. The record peaked at Number 3 on its original release in 2008.



But Foals face some tough competition from Drake, who currently sits at Number 2 after just a weekend of sales. The Canadian singer and rapper surprise-released his seventh studio record digitally with just six hours’ notice; Honestly, Nevermind is right now in second place trailing by 6,000 units.



It's still all to play for at the midweek mark - could Drake climb past Foals and secure his fifth UK Number 1 album?



British rock group The Smile, comprising Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, could break into the Top 5 for the first time. A Light For Attracting Attention eyes a new peak Number 3 thanks to its physical release. The album previously debuted at Number 19 earlier this year on streaming and downloads alone.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, a 50th anniversary half speed mastered LP re-issue of David Bowie’s seminal The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars tracks for a Number 7 entry. The late singer’s fifth studio album, it originally peaked at Number 5 in 1972.



Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Jessie Buckley teams up with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler on the pair’s first collaborative work For All Our Days that Tear the Heart. Their debut eyes a Number 9 entry this week.



London-born rock duo Nova Twins, made up of Amy Love and Georgia South, are on course to score their first-ever UK Top 20 album with second studio LP Supernova (11).



A deluxe pressing of Prince’s LP The Gold Experience, exclusively available as part of Record Store Day 2022’s June drop, is set to return to the Top 20 this week (15), having previously reached Number 5 in 1995.



Following on from her record-breaking ascent to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Running Up That Hill last week, Kate Bush’s greatest hits compilation The Whole Story could rise six places to its highest peak of the year so far (18).



This week’s Top 40 could also see a new entry from Example, with his eighth studio album We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up (23), and a return for Tears for Fears with The Tipping Point, thanks to a HMV 1921 Centenary Edition vinyl release (29).



The Beach Boys kick off their 60th anniversary celebrations with a re-issue of hits collection The Sound of Summer at Number 30 midweek. The expanded edition, also available in Spatial Audio, looks set to top the record’s original peak of 46.



Calum Scott’s second studio release Bridges could become the Beverley-born singer-songwriter's second Top 40 collection, at Number 37 midweek, and finally Stereophonics’ Best Of: Decade In The Sun could rocket back into the Top 40 at Number 39 following two nights at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium at the weekend.