The Rolling Stones 'regrettably' shelve Swiss gig

The Rolling Stones have been unable to reschedule their concert in Bern, Switzerland.

After frontman Sir Mick Jagger, 78, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13, the band were forced to postpone their Amsterdam concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena just hours before it was due to start.

What's more, the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - completed by Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, with Steve Jordan, 65, on drums - were due to perform at Bern's Wankdorf Stadium on June 17, but the show was postponed as well.

Now, however, the Stones have announced that it has been impossible for them to add a new date at the venue as part of their 'Sixty Tour', and they have "regrettably" called off the concert.

In a new statement, Mick and co said: “We regrettably have to announce that despite all the best efforts the Rolling Stones concert in Bern, Switzerland cannot be rescheduled and has now unfortunately been cancelled.

“The Stones concert promoters have worked extremely hard and tried everything they possibly could to find an alternative date or venue for the concert in Switzerland but sadly this was not possible.

“The band wish to send a huge apology to all the fans in Switzerland who bought tickets and are deeply saddened they cannot perform in Bern on this tour. All tickets will be refunded from 21 June until 17 July 2022 from their point of purchase.”

The tour is expected to resume in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (21.06.22), as the 'Paint it Black' singer is fit and well.

Asked for an update on Mick's health by a fan on Twitter, the Stones replied: "Mick is doing great thanks and the Milan show is going ahead tomorrow as planned!"