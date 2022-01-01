Biffy Clyro announce UK and Ireland headline tour with Architects

Biffy Clyro have announced a UK and Ireland tour this November.



Simon Neil and co will be joined by special guests Architects on the jaunt, which kicks off at Leeds' First Direct Arena on November 5, and includes a stop at London's The O2 arena on November 12, before concluding in Bournemouth on November 15.



Biffy said: "It's been way too long ... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."



Sam Carter-fronted metallers Architects tweeted: "Very excited to announce this UK Ireland Tour with



@BiffyClyro."



The tour news comes after the 'Bubbles' rockers headlined Download Festival for the second time on June 12.



The Scottish band released their ninth studio album, 'The Myth Of The Happily Ever After', in October.



They also gave fans a fly-on-the-wall look into the making of the record with the Amazon Prime documentary, 'Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland'.



The trio - completed by twins Ben and James Johnston - returned to Ayrshire to create the follow-up to 2020's 'A Celebration of Endings' in the intimate setting of a farm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The film follows "the band's ups and downs and their newfound approach to their creativity."



The journey concludes with the 'Many of Horror' group returning to the stage with a sold-out outdoor show at Glasgow Green in September 2021, for what marked their first show in their homeland in almost two years.



Speaking of the film, frontman Simon said: "In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we're making this record, and there's something really pure about that."



General on-sale tickets for the tour are available from 9am on Friday 24th June at https://www.livenation.co.uk.







The dates are:



5th November – First Direct Arena, Leeds



6th November – OVO Hydro, Glasgow



8th November – 3Arena, Dublin



9th November – SSE Arena, Belfast



11th November – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham



12th November – The O2, London



14th November – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff



15th November –International Centre, Bournemouth