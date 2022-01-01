Gigi Hadid wishes Zayn Malik Happy Father's Day following split

Gigi Hadid wished her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik a Happy Father's Day on Sunday.



The model celebrated the special day by giving shout outs to her dad Mohamed Hadid and Zayn, the father of her 20-month-old daughter Khai, on her Instagram Stories.



"Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba I love you! @mohamedhadid," she wrote alongside a snap of Mohamed kissing her cheek. She followed it up with a close-up photo of Zayn handing Khai a coloured marker. Only their hands and legs can be seen in the photo.



In the caption, she wrote, "& to Khai's baba !!!! :)"



The catwalk star and former One Direction singer split up around late September last year following his alleged altercation with her mother Yolanda.



He pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment and was sentenced to 360 days of probation and to complete anger management and domestic violence programs. At the time, he denied striking Yolanda during the heated dispute and explained that he pleaded no contest to protect his daughter's privacy.



"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," he explained on social media. "In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."



Gigi and Zayn originally began their on-off relationship in late 2015.