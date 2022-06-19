Harry Styles helps Italian fan come out at Wembley Stadium gig

Harry Styles helped an Italian fan come out as gay at his Wembley Stadium concert.



The 'As It Was' hitmaker played the London venue two consecutive nights as part of his 'Love On Tour' at the weekend, and on Sunday night (19.06.22), he noticed a gig-goer with a special request.



The fan, named Matteo, was holding a sign that read: "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."



And Harry was more than happy to oblige.



The 'Sign of the Times' singer declared Matteo "officially gay my boy" as he raised a Pride flag above his head.



He said: "Congratulations Matteo, you are a free man."



The former One Direction star has previously helped fans come out at his concerts.



Last October, the 28-year-old pop star - who has a strong LGBTQ+ following - was performing a solo gig at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, when he assisted an audience member in their request to publicly declare their sexuality.



After he spotted a girl holding a sign with "Help me come out” emblazoned across it in the packed-out crowd, the 'Kiwi' singer threw up a rainbow pride flag and said: “Anyone particular you’d like to come out to?



"Is it for yourself? When I raise this flag you’re officially out, heard that’s how it works! She’s oooout!”



The previous month, Harry did a gender reveal for a pregnant fan midway through his show.



The 'Golden' hitmaker was performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville when he spotted the woman in the audience urging him to help her.



The fan held a sign which played on the lyrics to Harry's song 'Kiwi' and read: "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business..."



Another poster urged him to "open the results", which he agreed to do.



After being given the piece of paper containing the results, Harry - who was on the phone with the woman's partner, Mike - laughed and said: "I revel in these moments because I know everything... and you don't."



And he then joked he planned to keep the couple in suspense as he said: "Okay we're going to do another song!



"Oh you're still there Mike!"



He then organised the audience into a countdown before dropping to his knees and declaring: "It's a little baby girl."



Harry quipped: "That's what I wanted - is that what you wanted?"