Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for 'being the best dad' on Father's Day

Kim Kardashian posted a thank you message to her ex-husband Kanye West on Father's Day.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a celebratory post for her former partner, the father of her four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.

Captioning a picture of the rapper with their kids, Kim, who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, wrote: "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye."

Honouring her late father, Robert Kardashian, Kim also wrote: "The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven. They gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love with all my soul."

She posted a picture of herself with Robert, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim also acknowledged Caitlyn Jenner, who was her stepfather when the former athlete was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2015.

"Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad," she posted.