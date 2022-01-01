Drake addresses new album criticism during release party speech

Drake has addressed the criticism about his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

The rapper celebrated his seventh studio album on Friday with a release party, Fox News reports.

During his release party speech, Drake responded to criticism of the new album.

"It's all good if you don't get it yet," he assured. "That's what we do! We wait for you to catch up."

With album track Calling My Name playing in the background, Drake continued, "We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!"

The Guardian rated the album three stars in a review, calling it "dull", "spectacularly annoying", and "cliche".

Despite Drake taking on a different genre of music with house and EDM coming to the forefront in Honestly, Nevermind, an Esquire review published on Friday called it "typical", saying, "The tone of the album follows the usual toxic, passive aggressive, sad-boy-hours-esque theme that Drake has built his image around."