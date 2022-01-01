Perrie Edwards engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards is engaged to marry her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix singer announced the happy news on Instagram on Saturday by sharing snaps of the sports star proposing on the beach at sunset. In the caption, she wrote, "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!"

The series of photos show Alex getting down on one knee, placing the ring on her finger, and them embracing after the proposal, as well as a close-up of her new sparkler.

Alex shared a similar set of images plus a snap of them posing for the camera after the engagement and walking along the beach holding hands. He wrote in the caption, "Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain to be! @perrieedwards."

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock reacted in the comments, writing, "Best news! So happy for you both." She also shared Perrie's post on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Most beautiful news".

Their bandmate Jade Thirlwall also shared the post on her Stories with crying, heart and flower emojis.

Perrie, 28, began dating Alex in late 2016 and they welcomed their first child, a son named Axel, in August last year.

She celebrated Father's Day on Sunday by posting a video of Alex and Axel's cutest moments and wrote, "Happy first Father’s Day to the best Dadda Axel could ever wish for!"

Little Mix went on hiatus following the conclusion of their Confetti tour in May.