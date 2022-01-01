NEWS Pete Tong and The Essential Orchestra bring Ibiza to Seaclose Park Newsdesk Share with :





Festival goers were treated with a euphoric set of dance classics and special guests from headliner Pete Tong and The Essential Orchestra yesterday, for the Saturday instalment of cinch presents The Isle of Wight Festival 2022.



Hertfordshire indie rock four piece Greek Tragedies opened up Saturday’s main stage, followed by London based urban pop rising star CHINCHILLA. Beloved Glaswegian group The Fratellis invigorated Seaclose Park with their thunderous indie bangers ‘Henrietta’ and ‘Chelsea Dagger’, before internationally loved The Proclaimers played a set of their idiosyncratic folk tinged rock. Jessie Ware brought sensual disco pop for some mid afternoon grooving, and national treasures Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott continued the good vibes with their sing-along classics. The festivals’ younger crowd swooned over Blossoms and their feel good indie pop bops, and led by charismatic frontman Sergio Pizzorno, Kasabian were effortlessly cool with a career spanning set, showcasing new bangers ‘CHEMICALS’ and ‘SCRIPTVRE’ between hits ‘Shoot The Runner’ and ‘Bless This Acid House’ - bringing close friend Peter Crouch on stage for crowd pleasing closer ‘Fire’. Pete Tong Ibiza Classics wrapped up the main stage in style with transcendental dance reworks, accompanied by The Essential Orchestra and special guests including Jessie Ware for ‘Running/Finally’ and John Newman for ‘Feel The Love’.



Playing on The Big Top were Shaggy, Joel Corry, Nathan Dawe, GRIFF, The Amazons, Mark Owen, Everyone You Know, Since September and Germein.



The final full day of cinch presents The Isle of Wight Festival 2022 will see Laura Mvula, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Tom Grennan, Rudimental and Muse take to the mainstage, with Toyah, Nina Nesbitt, Wet Leg, Mae Muler, The Coral, The Charlatans and The Kooks on the Big Top.