Billie Eilish felt vulnerable with personal songs

Billie Eilish feels "really vulnerable" when she sang about abuse on her latest album.



The 20-year-old singer found making her 2021 LP, 'Happier Than Ever', during lockdown to be a "cathartic" experience but she was wary of people hearing the songs because they were so personal.



She said: “It’s really vulnerable to be putting yourself out there in that way. Here’s all these secrets about me and here’s all these insecurities I have and here are all the things I keep to myself.



"There’s a verse in 'Your Power' that is about my experience and that’s as specific as I’ll get. The rest of it is about so many other things I’ve witnessed — from all these different points of view."



Although she didn't go into specific detail, Billie - who has spoken about being abused as a minor in the past - admitted she has been changed by what she's been through.



She told the Sunday Times magazine: "It [abuse] does change you. It makes you feel this responsibility and regret and embarrassment. You feel guilty. You feel like it is your fault and it’s because of you and you started it and this and that.



" And you’re, like, but wait, I didn’t, though, because I was just a kid. We blame ourselves and usually the people abusing you blame you too when it’s nothing to do with you. Especially when you’re young and your brain isn’t developed and you don’t know what is right or wrong.”



The 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker insisted people with "ill intention" can seem to be "charming" on the outside and will take advantage of their good reputations.



She said: "The worst part is it can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter how vigilant your parents are, it doesn’t matter how smart you are, it doesn’t matter about your judgment, it can just happen to you and you have no control over it. It’s crazy. Cray-zee.



"And a lot of the time people who have that ill intention seem to be really charming on the outside, they can be charming to your family, they can make a really good impression on your friends. And they take advantage of that.”