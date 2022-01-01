NEWS Lewis Capaldi headlines his first ever festival Newsdesk Share with :





The first full day of 2022’s cinch presents The Isle of Wight Festival kicked off yesterday, with superstar main stage performances from Lewis Capaldi, Madness, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sigrid and The Vaccines.



From elusive merfolk to fabled shanty-singing sailors, Seaclose Park will transform into a marine paradise filled with mythical creatures of the deep, as those dressed in costume for this year's theme of Sirens & Sailors - the Life Aquatic will flock to Strawberry Fields at 2pm today (Saturday 18th June) for the crowning of the festival’s best dressed. The winner will receive an exclusive backstage and champagne picnic.



Beloved indie stalwarts The Vaccines opened up the Friday main stage, playing a solid set of their guitar pop hits ‘If You Wanna’ and ‘Handsome’ alongside tracks from their new album Back In Love City. No vibes were killed when Norway popstar Sigrid wowed the crowd at Seaclose Park, with a blinding set of her infectious pop anthems.



Following Sigrid and kicking off the evening in style, The Red Arrows put on their staple spectacle, flying over the festival for an awe-inspiring sight. Disco and funk pioneers Nile Rodgers & Chic brought the music back with their universal classics ‘Everybody Dance’ and ‘Le Freak’, as well as a cover of Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’. Ska icons Madness looked dapper as ever for their main stage appearance, with a set of their cross generational anthems including ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘Wings of a Dove’ and ‘Welcome To The House Of Fun’. Headlining the main stage was Glaswegian chart topping crooner Lewis Capaldi, who endearingly declared “This is the first time I've ever headlined a festival” as he played tracks from his multi platinum album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Confetti cannons exploded into colour as he played his hits ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before You Go’.



Playing on The Big Top were Better Strangers, The Academic, Mimi Webb, The Snuts, Sea Girls and Craig David Presents TS5.



Today’s line up will see performances from Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Kasabian, Blossoms, Jessie Ware, The Proclaimers, The Fratellis on the main stage, and Shaggy, Joel Corry, GRIFF, The Amazons and Mark Owen on The Big Top.



