Doja Cat inspired by Nicki Minaj's 'fierceness'

Doja Cat looks to Nicki Minaj for inspiration on how to be a fierce businesswoman.



At the end of her recent track, Get Into It (Yuh), Doja namedrops the Starships rapper, thanks her and tells her she loves her, and the Say So star explained in a new interview that she has been looking to Nicki as a source of inspiration for years.



She told Elle magazine that she's learning how to channel Nicki's "lioness fierceness" and creative hustle.



"I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me," she said. "The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, 'Damn, that's dope.'"



Doja offered Nicki the opportunity to appear on her track, but she turned the feature down, saying in a Twitter Spaces conversation last year that she "didn’t think I could bring anything to it".



Elsewhere in her Elle interview, the Kiss Me More hitmaker revealed that her next album will be predominantly rap.



"I have been getting songs and things sent to me... Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people!" she exclaimed. "There's some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They're all working on beats, and I'm giving them notes and they know what I want, so I'm excited."