Tom Grennan and Usain Bolt to record new music together

Tom Grennan and Usain Bolt are set to record new music together.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter and the 35-year-old Olympian struck up a friendship after meeting at this year's Soccer Aid and the pair have now decided to hit the studio together to work on Usain's new album.

Bolt - who released his debut album 'Country Yutes' last year - told told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We are still working on our rhyme right now. Next year we will do an album.

"We are still trying to get my name out there for music as ¬people still don’t take it that seriously. Then I’ll try to put out another album.

"Music is just a part of me. In lockdown I wasn’t doing much so I thought I could take the opportunity to get into music as it is something I love to do. I’d like to do more coll¬ab¬¬or¬ations on the record."

Tom added: "Usain is a producer. I am a singer. When he is doing his album I am flying to Jamaica 100 per cent."

Even though Tom and Usain were on different teams for Soccer Aid, they bonded over their shared love of music.

And they even joined fellow celebrities, including Liam Payne' for a singalong.