Kesha describes herself as 'not gay and not straight' as she celebrates Pride

Kesha described herself as "not gay" and "not straight" as she celebrated Pride Month on social media on Thursday.



The Tik Tok singer opened up about refusing to label her sexuality as she expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram on Thursday.



"Happy pride! In case I haven't been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f**king lucky to have you," she began. "I'm not gay. I'm not straight. I don't know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun... how weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?



"I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all... I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride (rainbow emoji) see u at stonewall soon!!!!!"



Kesha is gearing up to headline the Stonewall Day celebration on 24 June. She will perform outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.



The 35-year-old previously discussed her sexuality with Attitude magazine in 2019, saying, "I have always been attracted to the soul behind a person's eyes. It has never occurred to me to care about a specific gender, or how someone is identifying, to make me wonder about whether or not I'm attracted to them."