Drake recruits Tristan Thompson for Falling Back music video

Drake has recruited Tristan Thompson to play his best man in the music video for his new single Falling Back.

The Hotline Bling rapper surprised fans on Thursday when he announced his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind just hours before its release. To mark the release, he dropped the music video for the album's lead single, Falling Back, on Friday.

The nine-minute video opens with Drake in wedding attire getting ready for the ceremony and the basketball player, portraying his best man, asking, "You ready?"

When Drake confirms that he is, Tristan says, "(If it) doesn't feel right, we scrap it, we go home, it's done," and the rapper replies, "Nah, I'm good, bro. It's a good time for me. I'm ready to settle down. I'm in love."

The sportsman then helps adjust Drake's bow tie and checks his beard, while telling him that he will "only get married once".

Drake then proceeds to get married to 23 Instagram models in the polygamy-themed music video, which also features Drake mother's Sandi Graham telling a guest, "I think he's really taking these ones seriously."

Tristan's appearance in the video comes the day after his latest cheating scandal was depicted on reality show The Kardashians. The episode shows his then-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian finding out that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while they were together. The scandal originally made headlines in December 2021.