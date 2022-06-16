George Benson praises 'amazing London' fans at Hampton Court Palace Festival concert

George Benson praised his "amazing London" fans as he took to the stage at the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022 in London on Thursday night (16.06.22).

The 79-year-old soul legend wowed the sell-out crowd on a hot summer's night at the historic venue and took a moment before playing his 1983 hit single 'Lady Love Me (One More Time)' to share his love for the UK capital.

He said: "We’re finally back here at Hampton Court. People are moving from all over the world to London. You're amazing. London is amazing."

Benson's setlist was packed with his greatest hits such as 'Turn Your Love Around', 'In Your Eyes', 'Shiver' and 'Never Give up on a Good Thing', which prompted the audience to join him in a mass singalong.

George took a break at one point so his backing singer could take lead vocals on 'Ain't Nobody' - originally a 1983 hit for Rufus and Chaka Khan - but returned for more hits such 'Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You' and 'Give Me The Night', which saw everyone get out of their seats to dance.

Benson left the stage to raucous applause and cheering only to return for an encore which included a cover of Glen Campbell song 'Wichita Lineman' and 'On Broadway', from his 1978 album 'Weekend in L.A.'.

Benson was the fourth artist to take the stage for this year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival and other acts still to perform include The Human League, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Kacey Musgraves and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special and unique open-air concerts. Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, whilst waterside gazebos are also available to purchase for those that want to sit back and relax in luxury.

