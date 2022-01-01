SHAB's world sound

SHAB has created her own “world sound”.

The ‘Criss Cross’ singer was born in Iran before moving to Germany and is now settled in Texas and her music has been heavily influenced by the different places she’s spent time in.

She said: “I think what really impacted me as a child is just really growing up in different cultures and learning different languages. And that's why I always like to, when people say ‘What is your sound?’, I would say ‘world sound’ because of everyone like I have met.

“So that's what's really cool about this, because I take, you know, every place I've been from basically, we make it into a world sound, which is dance music, which has EDM, R B, it could be whatever it sounded like, kind of bring that together and make it into a world.”

SHAB released her first English language single, ‘Spell on Me’, during lockdown and admitted it has been an “amazing journey” to move away from Persian music into her current direction.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I always try to write a song even if, even if I'm just working on artist development, I'm always writing - every day I'm inspired by my environment and things around me and I was jotting something down.

“But it really was an amazing journey to be able to tap into the English market and just sort of like bringing my ideas bring them to life.

“Recording the songs in a studio and like six months, eight months later, doing the music video which is such a cool process to see and watch and just growing as an artist, I can see my voice is getting stronger see my work ethic change and everything because you do have a goal and you know, you're going somewhere.

“It’s been an amazing journey to be able to write in English.”

SHAB’s single ‘Criss Cross’ is out now.