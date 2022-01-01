NEWS George Ezra strikes gold with third UK Number 1 album 'Gold Rush Kid' Newsdesk Share with :





George Ezra strikes gold with his third consecutive UK Number 1 album, Gold Rush Kid, which today debuts at the top of the Official Albums Chart.



All three of George’s studio albums have now reached Number 1 in the UK. Gold Rush Kid follows debut chart-topper Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018). Gold Rush Kid enters at Number 1 with chart sales in excess of 44,000 – 79% of which are made up of physical sales.



It’s also the highest-selling record on wax this week, topping both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart. See George Ezra’s Official Charts history in full here.



Accepting his Number 1 album award from the Official Charts Company, George Ezra told OfficialCharts.com:



“Officially Gold Rush Kid, thanks to you beautiful people, is Number 1 and that means the world to me. I hope you’re well, see you soon!”



George Ezra pictured with his Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company to celebrate his third Official UK Number 1 album with Gold Rush Kid (Credit: Official Charts Company / OfficialCharts.com)



George’s success this week pushes Harry Styles down to Number 2 with Harry’s House, but sophomore album Fine Line breaks back into the Top 10 at Number 6.



Innovative electronic duo Chase & Status are back this week, sixth album What Came Before debuts at Number 4, their first Top 10 record in five years.



K-pop superstars BTS’ new anthology collection PROOF also debuts at Number 8, becoming their fifth UK Top 10 album. It was recently announced it will be the last release from the group for a while, as its members seek to kickstart their solo projects.



Outside the Top 10, in anticipation of her forthcoming record-setting Glastonbury headline set next week which will see her become the festival’s youngest-ever headline act, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever begins to rise. The LP is up six this week (20), and is surely set to rise as the big day approaches.



This week’s final new entry belongs to late US rapper and singer XXXTentacion, whose posthumous compilation record Look At Me: The Album debuts at Number 23 supported by a documentary film of the same name. It becomes the second album released since the rapper’s death to hit the UK Top 40, and his fourth overall.

