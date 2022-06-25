NEWS Sir Paul McCartney to reunite with John Lennon at Glastonbury Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Paul McCartney is set to virtually reunite with John Lennon at Glastonbury.



The 79-year-old music legend is to take to the stage at the annual musical festival at Worthy Farm next week (25.06.22) and will be joined by his former Beatles bandmate - who was shot and killed in 1980 - and Paul is reportedly gearing up to stage a "virtual duet" with him as part of a tribute.



A source close to Paul said: "He is tinkering around with the setlist but it looks like he will do a virtual duet with John Lennon. There is some footage of Lennon singing 'I’ve Got a Feeling', from 'Let It Be', which Paul puts up on the big screen, and then he turns around and sings to him. John’s vocal has been isolated in the footage and it is stunning."



The source went on to explain that the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker has been duetting with John on recent tour dates in the US and may also be tempted to perform a John Lennon classic as he brings a Ukrainian flag onto the stage at Glastonbury in support of the war-torn country.



The insider told the Daily Mail newspaper: "He has been doing that on recent dates in America and it is likely that he will bring that to Glastonbury. Paul may well be moved to add 'Give Peace A Chance' to his set list, and he will run onto the stage for his encore carrying the Ukrainian flag."



Paul will take to the Pyramid stage as part of the penultimate day of the five-day festival on Saturday (25.06.22) following on from Billie Eilish - who is set to headline the night before - and Motown songstress Diana Ross is to fill the coveted Legends slot on the Sunday.