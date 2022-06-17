Calum Scott: I can finally say I am proud of who I am

Calum Scott was able to write his way out of a "dark place" with his new album.

The 33-year-old singer - who shot to fame when he reached the finals of 'Britain's Got Talent' back in 2015 - released his new album 'Bridges' on Friday (17.06.22) and explained that while the new record was born out of a "dark place" after he had suffered from low self-esteem, he was able to find the "light" by writing about it.

He said: "The title song is about being in a dark place; low self-esteem and confidence. But the silver lining of that story is, that not only did I manage to find that light, but I was also able to write about it. I'm very proud of who I am and it's taken me a long time to be able to say that."

Meanwhile, the 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker - who is set to tour the UK over the summer of 2022 - revealed that in terms of his personal life, he is still single and explained that his busy career doesn't allow much time for a relationship.

He said: "I'm still searching. It's a bit of an uphill battle sometimes, especially in the business I am in - it's nigh impossible to make the time. There's got to be so much understanding of the fact that I can't necessarily be in one place. I've got to split focus, my phone is constantly in my hand, there's so much I've got to think about.'

However, Calum then revealed that his celebrity crush is 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth and joked that if he isn't available, he can go for one of his three brothers.

Asked to name his celebrity crush, Calum told Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column:"'Thor' - Chris Hemsworth. He is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful men on the planet! Then I found out that there are three Hemsworth brothers!"

'Bridges' is out now.

https://www.calumscott.com/