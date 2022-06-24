Justin Bieber postpones remainder of U.S. tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates on the U.S. leg of his world tour following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

The pop star revealed last Friday that he is battling the rare condition, which has left the right side of his face paralysed.

A bunch of dates on his Justice World Tour were scrapped last week as a result of his illness, and now the rest of his U.S. tour has been postponed as he continues to recover and regain full movement in his face.

In a statement, Justin's tour promoter AEG Presents wrote, "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

The singer was set to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 16 June; Uncasville, Connecticut on 18 June; Boston, Massachusetts on 20 June; St Louis, Missouri on 23 June; Summerfest Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 24 June; Las Vegas, Nevada on 28 June; Glendale, Arizona on 30 June; and Inglewood, California on 2 and 3 July.

Justin's Justice World Tour is now scheduled to resume in Europe in late July, with the leg kicking off in Lucca, Italy on 31 July.