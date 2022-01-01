Mick Jagger 'feeling much better' following Covid-19 scare

Mick Jagger has reassured fans he is on the mend after contracting Covid-19.

The Rolling Stones were forced to pull out of a gig in Amsterdam on Monday shortly before heading on stage after their 78-year-old frontman tested positive for the virus.

The Dutch show and another gig in Bern Switzerland this week were cancelled due to the health scare. However, he has now said he is feeling much better, and a Milan concert next week is still scheduled to go ahead.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days. I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!"

The Jumpin' Jack Flash rocker went on to state that the Amsterdam date will take place on 7 July. News of a rescheduled Bern date will be forthcoming.

The Stones were previously forced to abandon a planned U.S. tour in 2019 so Jagger could undergo heart surgery. He recovered remarkably quickly though and was back on stage within months.