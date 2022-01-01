The Libertines will play Up the Bracket in full for one off London show

The Libertines will perform 'Up the Bracket' in full for a special 20th anniversary show.

The 'Time For Heroes' indie rockers will celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album at London's Wembley Arena next month by performing the entire record alongside other classic tracks.

The one night only performance on July 23 will see the group joins by The Cribs, The Paddingtons and Louis Dunford, alongside with DJ Amazonica.

The band will also release a special 20th Anniversary Edition of 'Up the Bracket' on October 21 through Rough Trade.

As well as a remastered edition of the original album - produced by Mick Jones - the Super Deluxe Edition will come with 65 previously unreleased recordings including original demos, live recordings and radio sessions, as well as a live 2002 recording from the 100 Club.

The set will also come with a 60-page book featuring a foreword by Matt Wilkinson, new interviews with the band by Anthony Thornton, alongside unseen photos and memorabilia.

Meanwhile, Pete Doherty - who fronts the band alongside Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell - recently teased plans for a follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems For Doomed Youth'.

He said: "We still feel there’s unfinished business and there are more songs to write. But he [Barat] doesn’t want to do it in England, or in France, which he sees as my turf.

"So the plan is to go to Jamaica and try to make another Libertines record.”

Earlier this year, he confirmed the collection will have a similarly eclectic mix of genres as The Clash's 'Sandinista'.

He teased: "I don’t know how or when it’s going to happen but I think it will.

"‘Sandinista’ still encapsulates it because there are still a lot of ideas. It’s just about getting everyone in a room and getting on with it.”