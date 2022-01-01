Megan Thee Stallion will take fans from twerking to tears on her new album

The 'Savage' hitmaker has been working hard on the highly anticipated follow up to 2020's debut LP 'Good News' and has 25 to 30 songs to choose from for the upcoming collection.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I want to take you through so many different emotions.

"At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

The 27-year-old star revealed she is always writing, whether that's in the car, in bed or even while she's showering.

She added: “I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it. S*** be getting wet all the time, f****** up my phones.

“It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”

Meanwhile, Megan is keen to keep building her legacy as a writer and performer, and she wants to go down in history as "one of the best".

She said: “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’ ”

The 'WAP' star previously hit out at "uproar" and "crazy double standards" over her explicit 'Sweetest Pie' collaboration with Dua Lipa.

She said: "A boy could start rapping about popping pills and enjoying four women at one time and nobody would have a problem with that.

"But if Megan Thee Stallion says, ‘Eat my p****’ one time, there’s uproar. Like, ‘You better not ever say that word again in your life’.

“I definitely have to let people know that pleasure does not go one way. So if you get offended by a woman talking about how she likes to be pleased, then I think you need to take a step back and re-evaluate what you’re into.”

She added: "It definitely is a crazy double standard. But I feel like we are girls, right, and sometimes I just have to take it as everybody knows that we are superior."