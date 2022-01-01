BTS star Suga is 'working hard' on solo album

Suga is "working hard" on his next solo album.

The BTS rapper - who released his second mixtape 'D-2' in May 2020 - has revealed he is preparing for his next project, noting that he wants to promote his work through "the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side”.

He told Weverse Magazine: "Ah, what should I do? I’m working hard on a follow-up to ‘D-2.' "

The star insisted he wants to keep making music, and not be tied down to any specific genre.

He explained: "I tried songs in various styles on ‘D-2’, too.

"I feel like I might not be able to become a master of one genre, but I can wear many hats... There’s still so much I want to do.

“I have no feel for what kind of music I’m going to be making in my 30s, 40s or 50s, but I want to keep doing music until the day I die.”

The 29-year-old star's comments come after he and his BTS bandmates confirmed they are going on a "temporary hiatus".

Suga - along with Septet Jin, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24 - broke the news of their hiatus to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band’s nine years together.

RM said it was time for them to work on their own, adding: “I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature.

“You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

J-Hope said: “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

V insisted they were not splitting and vowed the band’s “synergy will be like no other” when they regroup.