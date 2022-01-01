The Vamps promise 'fire and lasers' for huge anniversary tour

The Vamps have promised fire and lasers on their 10 year anniversary tour.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmakers are celebrating a decade as a group when they hit the road later this year, and they're looking forward to putting on a real show featuring a fan-pleasing 'greatest hits' set.

Drummer Tristan Evans told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We've never done a tour where we will play all of the hits.

"We want songs people can rock out to so we are putting all our energy, blood, sweat and tears into this tour because it's going to be crazy!

"For this tour, it's bigger, there is a lot more production where we can do fireworks, fire, lasers and all that."

Meanwhile, bassist Connor Ball revealed he is keen to transform his instrument into a flamethrower to build on previous stunts.

He added: "In the past, I have had fireworks come out of my guitar so we want to push that without burning me, ideally."

The Vamps will start their tour with a show at Manchester's O2 Apollo on November 23, and they'll be putting a fresh spin on their older tracks.

Tristan explained: "It's more in your face, getting people signing. It's still the same songs but I think in a cooler way."

The band - completed by Brad Simpson and James Brittain-McVey - previously revealed they are keen to "celebrate" their whole career, and they noted how "special" the early period was working on debut album 'Meet the Vamps'.

Back in April, Brad said: “That time around the first album was special for us, so we want to celebrate that music and breathe new life into it.

"We’ve got some fun ideas about reinterpreting old songs.”