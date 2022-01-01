Lil Wayne denied entry to the U.K. ahead of festival appearance

Lil Wayne has been barred from entering Britain and can no longer play at the Strawberries & Creem festival.



The hip-hop superstar was due to perform at the event in Cambridge in England on Saturday.



However, event bosses announced that he would not be playing as his visa has been turned down by U.K. officials.



In a statement on their website, festival organisers said: "Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival.



"Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling."



Ludacris has been drafted in to replace Lil Wayne as the new headliner.



The 39-year-old's 2011 U.K. tour was cancelled after his visa application was rejected due to prior convictions. Britain's Home Office said applications were refused for people sentenced to a year or more in custody.



Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Carter Jr., has been incarcerated multiple times on weapons charges, but received a pardon for several crimes from then U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020.