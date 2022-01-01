Boy George vows to not fly with British Airways after flight with Victoria Beckham

Boy George will avoid flying with British Airways for a while after he slammed the airline for its preferential treatment of Victoria Beckham.

Venting his frustrations on Twitter, George told his followers he and other first-class passengers had been left waiting to disembark while the fashion designer was promptly whisked away.

"Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham's car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!" he wrote on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

However, it seems the 61-year-old had a change of heart, as the message has now been deleted.

It's not clear where the flight had come in from or where it had landed, but the singer and his Culture Club bandmates Roy Hay and Mikey Craig are playing at London venue Kenwood House on Friday.

Also on the bill at the Heritage Live concert are fellow '80s megastars Bananarama, Lulu and DJ Fat Tony.

Later in the day, George made a dig at Glastonbury festival, which is back on next week after a three-year Covid-induced hiatus.

"Rock n Roll pretends to be diverse just like #Glastonbury pretends! Kylie, Shirley, Dolly and Diana Ross are not gay artists! Lol!" he wrote.

Diana Ross fills the legends slot at the 50th Glasto, while Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are the headliners.