Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus set for Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Concert

Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus are among the artists performing at the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

After the lineup for London equivalent at Wembley Stadium on September 3 was unveiled, including the likes of Queen, Liam Gallagher and The Police's Stewart Copeland, the star-studded list of performers for the Los Angeles show has been announced.

The 'Ironic' hitmaker and 'Midnight Sky' singer will be joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, KISS' Gene Simmons, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and more at the Kia Forum on September 27 to honour the life and legacy of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who tragically passed away at the age of 50 in March.

Taylor was a huge Queen and Oasis fanatic, and the two surviving members of the 'We Will Rock You' group who still perform will play both gigs in his memory, along with drummer Roger's son Rufus Taylor, who plays drums for The Darkness.

Former Oasis frontman Liam - who became acquainted with Taylor and the rest of the Foos over the years - is playing London.

Chris Chaney, who was in the supergroup NHC with Taylor and his Jane's Addiction bandmate Dave Navarro, as well as the stickman's side project Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, will play both gigs.

There will also be a special guest appearance from stand-up Dave Chappelle in London, and Taylor's tribute band Chevy Metal in Los Angeles.

More acts are set to be confirmed.

A blog post on the Foos' website noted that: "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the UK and the US chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly."

The tribute concerts have been organised by Taylor's family together with his bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

The 'Best of You' band said they would be teaming up with artists who inspired and were inspired by the late musician, "playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life".

In a statement, his widow Alison said: "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor.

"Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

"As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance."

She added that Taylor was "honoured" to be part of the band and loved "his dream role" over the 25 years he spent playing with them.

She continued: "We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us."

A pre-sale takes place at 9am local time on Thursday (16.06.22), with a general sale the following day.