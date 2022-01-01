Beyonce teases new project arriving on July 29

Beyoncé has teased a new project called 'Renaissance'.

Amid reports that the 'Love On Top' singer is preparing to release her first album in six years, Beyonce wiped her display picture from all of her social media pages, and now she's teased a release date of July 29 in her bio.

It reads: "act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29."

This suggests the 40-year-old megastar's project could come in more than one part.

What's more, several streaming platforms, including Spotify, TIDAL and Apple Music, have shared an image with the title.

The official Spotify page tweeted: "The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s back July 29."

Apple Music wrote: "@Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCE coming July 29."

Last year, Sony label bosses suggested a new Beyoncé record will be released in 2022.

The eagerly-awaited LP will be Beyoncé's seventh solo album and follows 2016's 'Lemonade'.

Her last big solo tour was 'The Formation World Tour' in 2016, while she hit the road again in 2018 to perform with her husband Jay Z on his 'On The Run II Tour'.

It was also reported this week that Beyoncé is planning to stage a series of secret "pop-up shows" around the UK to celebrate the release of her new album.

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker wants to mark it with a series of "intimate" performances before launching a large scale tour later on.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "(The promotional campaign) will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances.

“She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans.

"People in her camp have scouted out venues for her to perform at when the music comes out and then there will be another huge tour later on."

The insider added the album was mostly written during the COVID-19 pandemic during a time when Beyoncé was "desperate" to get back out on stage and perform for her fans.