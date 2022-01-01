Hailey Bieber assures fans Justin Bieber is 'doing really well' amid Ramsay Hunt syndrome battle

Hailey Bieber has assured fans that her husband Justin Bieber is "feeling a lot better" following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

The Baby singer revealed on Instagram on Friday night that he is suffering from the syndrome, a rare condition that has paralysed half his face, and filmed a video showing how he is unable to move the right side of his face.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, his wife Hailey offered up a health update.

"He's doing really well, he's getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally okay. And I'm just grateful that he's fine," she said.

Justin's health battle comes just weeks after Hailey suffered a mini-stroke and underwent a procedure to close a hole in her heart.

When asked how she's doing after her scare, the 25-year-old replied, "I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover. It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to work out again and feel like normal, if that makes sense, but I am doing well now. I'm not having to be on any medication anymore so I feel good."

The model also revealed that their health problems have made her and Justin closer than ever.

"You're going through this together, you're there for each other, you're supporting each other, and there's just something that really bonds you through these times. That is, I think, the silver lining of these crazy times," Hailey added.

Justin has postponed shows on his Justice World Tour as a result of his diagnosis and it is currently unclear when he will resume the trek.