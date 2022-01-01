Mark Ronson and Liam Gallagher to play U.K. Taylor Hawkins tribute gig

Mark Ronson and Liam Gallagher are among the big names who will perform alongside Foo Fighters at a London gig in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Last week, the group announced that they were planning to stage two specials gigs in London and Los Angeles in honour of their late bandmate, who died in Colombia in March at the age of just 50.

On Wednesday, they unveiled the poster for the London concert at Wembley Stadium on 3 September, with Ronson and Gallagher joining a star-studded lineup alongside Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass, as well as Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Legendary drummers Stewart Copeland and Omar Hakim are also on the bill, as is comedian Dave Chappelle and Hawkins' old band Chevy Metal. Additional acts are also set to be announced.

After the announcement, the former Oasis frontman tweeted: "It’s an absolute honour to be invited to kick out the jams for Taylor Hawkins won’t let you down brother LG x."

The bill for the L.A. show has yet to be formally revealed.

In a statement announcing plans for the concerts, Foo Fighters said: "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon - his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

Hawkins' wife Alison also praised their fans ahead of the tribute concerts, adding: "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief. As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance."