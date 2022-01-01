NEWS Goldie: 'You start to realise that reinvention is everything' Newsdesk Share with :





UK DJ, producer, and drum 'n' bass pioneer Goldie joins Zane Lowe live on Apple Music 1 to discuss his exclusive mix recorded in Spatial Audio for Apple Music’s One Mix series. He tells Apple Music about the experience of recording the mix in Spatial Audio and says that "with Spatial you've got a bigger magnifying glass on everything” and "you start to hear things that you would not have heard.” He also shares what he learned from David Bowie, reflects on past conversations with Virgil Abloh, and touches on the importance of arranging.



Goldie Tells Apple Music About Recording His One Mix in Spatial Audio...



It's insane because, I'm going back to the Freudian aspect of the music now. I'm hearing things that I'm like, "Oh wow. Oh my. Oh." The levels of all of these things that you can move each ... I mean it was insane. 155 tracks? 255 tracks. Because each track has got the stems. I mean, what you can do in the future with this stuff- It's exciting. But I love the idea of the growth of, let's go through the beginning of these inspirations. But looking at the back end of Charlie Break's rendition of Inner City Life, looking at all of these different aspects of the music. Because you always go back to DnB. But the idea of influence there are some amazing tracks like Roberto Fossil, for example. British producers, I don't want to kind of blow the horn, and especially drum and bass producers, if you can produce that kind ... You come from the '90s and you can produce and execute that music really well, you can do anything else. It's like, you can give a graffiti writer 100 cans and he'll paint. You can give him all the brushes and stuff in the art school. You can give an art student 100 cans, he's lost. Because once you come through the aspects of the art, it's different.



I think with what Apple have achieved, I think there's ... I'm mean there's levels to this. I think that I listen back to it and listen back to it, you can become the third person. You're hearing it in third person. It becomes completely different. Not only that, you start to hear things that you would not have heard. It's like when you produce music and you've been doing it for a while, you kind of forget. Unless you've got a good system, you forget the detail. Because you only hear it in the studio. But with Spatial you've got a bigger magnifying glass on everything.



Goldie Tells Apple Music What He Learned From David Bowie…



I think the one thing I learned from Bowie, it was a massive mentor not just from the music, but when we spent 12 weeks in the isle of man every day while he's doing crochet, talking about obscure times with him and these artists in Berlin when he was living there and going on the train, having no money. All of these mad stories. You start to realise that reinvention is everything. And arrangements is the gift. Because I went through the phase, "Oh, well you know, he's a ghost writer, doesn't do anything. He's just an engineer." You don't need to. You need to be able to manually take what I call the sound sick method and manipulate people to be able to get what you want out of composition. You take them to the canvas as opposed to let them looking at a screen on the computer.



Goldie Reflects on Past Conversation With Virgil Abloh…



He phoned me up, we were on FaceTime and it was the most insane set of conversations. Because it all started with ... My phone blew up one day and I was in Thailand, I'm like, "What the f**k? I haven't done anything. What the fuck's going on?" He posted a picture of Nike Air Force Ones, some crazy mad diffusion that he did on top of the… I'm like, "Wow. Okay." Then we'd been missing and Becky Fatima tried to put us together, different people were missing each other. Then we finally got each other and it was like a three hour, I'll never forget it, a three hour and 28 minute conversation. He said something so poignant. He said, "Look, you need to understand the cultural impact of Metalheadz and DnB as a whole." He says, "You've got to understand. I've worked with the biggest egos in the rap game, both Jay-Z and Kanye, all of that. Coming from Chicago to go to Paris, to create something completely new looking at chemistry and store mix tapes.” He's quoting me on mix tapes that he's been listening to, that he's got in his collection.



Goldie Tells Apple Music About The Importance of Arranging…



I think for anyone out there, especially the apple hardcore that really get into a set of music. I mean, arrangement's very important. You couldn't put those tracks any other way. They have to be in that order. I found it very beautiful where stepping back, it says a lot about mentoring. It says lot about, I hear a lot of air, white noise and I look at technology and when people are playing, I'm hearing music, I'm just hearing the wheels in the machine. The one thing that we've been given that I feel is missing from my own point of view is the one ingredient in music that is the most important is soul.