Steve Aoki to release new album HiROQUEST in September

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Steve Aoki will release his new album, 'HiROQUEST', on September 16.
After just dropping the latest track, 'Just Us Two', featuring emo rock legends Taking Back Sunday, the world-famous DJ has unveiled the full track-listing for his follow-up to 2020's 'Neon Future IV'.
In a statement, the 'Just Hold On' hitmaker said of the genre-hopping 26-track collection: "The music is a connecting tissue to this universe that I'm creating.
"This album tells a fantastical story, but it's also about freedom from restraint. I went right back to my roots - that raw, rock energy and that became the basis of it. From there, I began to explore everything and it sprouted into so many different genres."
It's a mixture of collaborations on solo cuts, including 'Kult' with grandson and Jasiah and 'Save Me' with HRVY.
The 44-year-old producer and record label owner said: "Almost everything I do is some level of collaboration, whether it's fashion, technology, music, art or culture.
"I love this idea that we can come together and put aside the things from our past that may have hardened or jaded us, and just be free."
Aoki is also releasing a collectible trading card game by MetaZoo Games, which he co-founded in March 2021.
A press release states: "The songs of 'HiROQUEST' will comprise five chapters, each detailing a different mythological faction, and the album opens the door for fans to enter a vast world that threads together the music with a new collectible trading card game co-created with MetaZoo Games, which Aoki co-founded and launched in March of 2021."
For a limited time and while inventory lasts, the trading cards will be available as an insert in the CD of Aoki's new album, with each CD containing one card from the MetaZoo HiROQUEST set. This special limited presale will be launching exclusively at www.HIROQUEST.com on June 16 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET. Each CD is priced at $5.99.
'HiROQUEST' tracklisting:
Hiroquest Anthem
Astrals Melodia
KULT - with grandson, ft. Jasiah
Movie Star - ft. Mod Sun Global Dan
Move On - with Kane Brown Ricky Retro
OIO Melodia
Just Us Two - with Taking Back Sunday
All Hype - ft. Bryce Vine
You Don't Get to Hate Me - ft. Goody Grace
Russian Roulette - ft Sueco No Love for the Middle Child
Diasos Melodia
Ultimate - ft Santa Fe Klan Sno Tha Product
Chichi - with Guaynaa
Kong 2.0 - with Natanael Cano
Extants Melodia
Whole Again - with Kaaze, ft. John Martin
Save Me - with HRVY
Stop The World - with Marnik Leony
Whistle - with Timmy Trumpet Alligator
Stars Don't Shine - ft Global Dan
Taurobons Melodia
Nobody - ft PollyAnna
Demons - ft Georgia Ku
Stars - ft Lil Xan
Perfect - ft. PnB Rock 24HRS
Black Pullet