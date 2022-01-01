Steve Aoki to release new album HiROQUEST in September

Steve Aoki will release his new album, 'HiROQUEST', on September 16.

After just dropping the latest track, 'Just Us Two', featuring emo rock legends Taking Back Sunday, the world-famous DJ has unveiled the full track-listing for his follow-up to 2020's 'Neon Future IV'.

In a statement, the 'Just Hold On' hitmaker said of the genre-hopping 26-track collection: "The music is a connecting tissue to this universe that I'm creating.

"This album tells a fantastical story, but it's also about freedom from restraint. I went right back to my roots - that raw, rock energy and that became the basis of it. From there, I began to explore everything and it sprouted into so many different genres."

It's a mixture of collaborations on solo cuts, including 'Kult' with grandson and Jasiah and 'Save Me' with HRVY.

The 44-year-old producer and record label owner said: "Almost everything I do is some level of collaboration, whether it's fashion, technology, music, art or culture.

"I love this idea that we can come together and put aside the things from our past that may have hardened or jaded us, and just be free."

Aoki is also releasing a collectible trading card game by MetaZoo Games, which he co-founded in March 2021.

A press release states: "The songs of 'HiROQUEST' will comprise five chapters, each detailing a different mythological faction, and the album opens the door for fans to enter a vast world that threads together the music with a new collectible trading card game co-created with MetaZoo Games, which Aoki co-founded and launched in March of 2021."

For a limited time and while inventory lasts, the trading cards will be available as an insert in the CD of Aoki's new album, with each CD containing one card from the MetaZoo HiROQUEST set. This special limited presale will be launching exclusively at www.HIROQUEST.com on June 16 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET. Each CD is priced at $5.99.

'HiROQUEST' tracklisting:

Hiroquest Anthem

Astrals Melodia

KULT - with grandson, ft. Jasiah

Movie Star - ft. Mod Sun Global Dan

Move On - with Kane Brown Ricky Retro

OIO Melodia

Just Us Two - with Taking Back Sunday

All Hype - ft. Bryce Vine

You Don't Get to Hate Me - ft. Goody Grace

Russian Roulette - ft Sueco No Love for the Middle Child

Diasos Melodia

Ultimate - ft Santa Fe Klan Sno Tha Product

Chichi - with Guaynaa

Kong 2.0 - with Natanael Cano

Extants Melodia

Whole Again - with Kaaze, ft. John Martin

Save Me - with HRVY

Stop The World - with Marnik Leony

Whistle - with Timmy Trumpet Alligator

Stars Don't Shine - ft Global Dan

Taurobons Melodia

Nobody - ft PollyAnna

Demons - ft Georgia Ku

Stars - ft Lil Xan

Perfect - ft. PnB Rock 24HRS

Black Pullet