Dean Chalkley celebrates live music with limited-edition bottle design

Dean Chalkley has designed a limited-edition range of Grolsch bottles.

The acclaimed music photographer has teamed up with the premium pilsner brand to mark the start of a summer of live music with a series of collector's edition swing-top beer bottles documenting the crowds at festivals, gigs, and other live shows, with a run of just 100 available.

Dean said: “It’s great to be part of this exciting new Grolsch campaign that celebrates the live gig experience from the crowd's perspective, and gives back to the live music industry through the Music Venue Trust.

"After everything it’s been through over the last couple of years I’ve chosen four images for the Grolsch bottles that reflect the magical energy you can only get at a live gig. I can’t wait for people to see them!”

Dean is also on the panel to judge a new competition giving aspiring photographers the chance to be featured on Grolsch's next set of bottles. Would-be snappers over the age of 18 are asked to submit their own pictures taken at music events - however big or small - via Instagram with the tag #GrolschLiveMoments.

The campaign is part of the brand's drive to support the live music industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the initiative, Grolsch are making a donation to Music Venue Trust, a charity dedicated to protecting and improving the UK's live music network.

The limited-edition Dean Chalkley x Grolsch bottles - which all have a unique number - are available now at BeerPronto.co.uk.