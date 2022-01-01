Bananarama share album title track Masquerade

Bananarama have shared the title track from their new album 'Masquerade'.



The 'Cruel Summer' hitmakers - now a duo comprising Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward - are celebrating their 40th anniversary with their first new music since their 2019 comeback LP 'In Stereo.



The latest single, an ode to 80s synth-pop in the vein of the Pet Shop Boys, follows April's 'Favourite'.



Sara said of 'Masquerade': "When I was in lockdown there were a lot of conversations happening to do with inclusivity, diversity and gender and racial equality.



"So I had this idea of 'masquerade': how you present yourself in different ways depending on the situation, but really, you just want people to be able to live how they want to live. It's a song we're really very proud of."



Electro-pop song 'Favourite' was originally featured on Sara's singer-songwriter daughter Alice Dallin-Walker's (Alice D) 2018 LP 'Narcissus', and she still features on the new rendition, but they have made it their own.



Keren said: "It's just a brilliant pop song.



"We've done a different take on it but with Alice on backing vocals because we couldn't not use her ad libs, they're just too good."



The duo had only intended to release an EP, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and their live shows were shelved, the pair decided to carry on their songwriting journey.



Sara, 60, said: "I love writing songs it’s probably my favourite part. Shutting myself away and coming up with ideas and then telling a story in less than 4 minutes, it really is quite an art."



Keren, 61, agreed: "Arranging the music, vocals and harmonies really is our forte."



Bananarama - who have sold more than 30 million records - are celebrating four decades since the release of their debut single, 'Aie a Mwana'.



'Masquerade' the album is released on July 22.



To celebrate the launch of the album, Bananarama will play two special shows this summer at London Lafayette on August 3 and 4. Tickets are on sale now from aegpresents.co.uk.