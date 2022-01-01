Britney Spears insists brother Bryan wasn't invited to her wedding

Britney Spears has called out her brother Bryan for implying he was invited to her wedding.

The pop star tied the knot with Sam Asghari last week without the presence of her father Jamie, mother Lynn, sister Jamie-Lynn and brother Bryan.

Bryan's girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin addressed their absence on their joint Instagram account, revealing that his daughter Lexie graduated elementary school on the same day as the wedding.

Amber explained in the comments that they "couldn't help the timings" and "Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney."

On Tuesday, Britney clapped back, insisting that Bryan wasn't invited to the wedding to begin with.

"You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond?" she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, which has since been deleted. "Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years... what??"

Britney claimed that Bryan and her family prevented her from drinking alcohol during her thirteen-year conservatorship, writing, "You hurt me and you know it!"

The 40-year-old also blasted her elder sibling for the comments he made about the conservatorship during a 2020 appearance on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast.

"I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine," she wrote. "But like you said in your interview... Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man 'why doesn't your family just let her be???' Your response was... 'she can't even make a dinner reservation...' None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!"

She concluded her post, "I know you're my blood and yes, blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me... GO F**K YOURSELF Bryan."

Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November.