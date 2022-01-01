Post Malone would love to make a country album

Post Malone would love to release a country album.

The 'Circles' hitmaker just dropped his fourth studio effort, 'Twelve Carat Toothache', and became a father for the first time after his fiancée gave birth to their little girl.

The chart-topper has a hectic schedule, between his music career and now being a father, but if he ever gets a lengthy period of downtime again, he'd love to write some country songs.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, he said: “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube.

“I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being.”

He continued: “[I] split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family.

“So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time.”

He insisted: “If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f****** country album.”

The 26-year-old star previously revealed his mom raised him on country music.

He said in 2017: “My love of country music came from my mom.

Whenever I was a little kid, a little niño, my mom would always play country in the car, so I guess that’s kinda where it came from.”

What's more, Post previously shared his love for the genre by covering Brad Paisley’s 'I’m Gonna Miss Her' and Sturgill Simpson’s 'You Can Have the Crown'.