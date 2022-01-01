Ozzy Osbourne 'on the road to recovery' after surgery

Sharon Osbourne has assured fans Ozzy Osbourne is "on the road to recovery" following his surgery.

The TV personality revealed on her U.K. show The Talk on Friday that her rocker husband was going to have "a very major operation" that was "really going to determine the rest of his life" on Monday.

On Tuesday, she returned to social media to share an update about the Black Sabbath star's health after the surgery.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" the 69-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

While Sharon didn't explain what the surgery was for, Ozzy revealed a month prior that he was waiting to have neck surgery due to lasting damage from his quad bike accident in 2003. These injuries were exacerbated when he suffered a fall at his home in 2019.

"I can't walk properly these days," Ozzy told Classic Rock in May. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Video footage and images obtained by Page Six showed Ozzy leaving a Los Angeles hospital in a wheelchair with Sharon by his side on Tuesday. The wheelchair was placed by his car and he got in himself, with some assistance. According to the publication, the operation involved removing and realigning pins in his neck and back.

Ozzy, 73, has suffered a number of health setbacks in recent years. He previously underwent surgery after he suffered the fall while recovering from pneumonia in early 2019, and in January 2020, he announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease the previous year. He also battled Covid-19 in April.