Kanye West accuses Adidas of producing 'fake Yeezy' slides

Kanye West has called out Adidas for "copying" his Yeezy shoes with their new slides.

The rapper took to Instagram on 13 June to demand a conversation with Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted, Complex reports.

In the post, which has since been deleted, Kanye compared Adidas' new Adilette 22 slides to the Adidas Yeezy slide.

"To Kasper," the Donda musician wrote. "I'm not standing for this blatant copying no more."

He continued, "To all sneaker culture, to every ball player, rapper or even if you work at the store - this is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can't cause they'll lose (sic) their contract or be called crazy. Bravery is not being afraid. Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth."

Calling the Adilette 22 slides "a fake Yeezy", Kanye said they represent "the disrespect that people in power have to their (sic) talent".

Upon their release earlier this month, Adidas said the slides were inspired by "3D topography and human expeditions to Mars". They made no reference to Yeezy in this explanation.

In a later post, also now deleted, Kanye shared a screenshot of a text message outlining the terms of his contract with Adidas. Highlighted in the screenshot is a clause which reads, "There is a limited exception where he can do Yeezy branded casual and lifestyle apparel on his own but not with a competitor."

Kanye's Adidas deal is currently set to expire in 2026.