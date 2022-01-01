BTS star Jungkook scraps lots of solo songs because he didn't think they were ready

Jungkook has scrapped a lot of solo songs because they "didn't sound good".



The BTS star has explained he hasn't released as many standalone tracks as his bandmates because while he's written a plenty of material, he wasn't pleased with the way they were going.



Speaking to Weverse Magazine, he said: "[They are] so many songs I’ve written that I haven’t been able to release.



"After making the effort to write them, I should have realised I should just edit them as much as I can to release them.



“But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”



However, Jungbook revealed his bandmates - who all announced plans to go on a "temporary hiatus" to focus on their solo careers - have been supportive of his writing.



He added: "The other members tell me, ‘You have to keep making releases. That’s how you figure it all out.’ So I’m writing songs lately."



And he insisted he wants to create something "really unique".



He explained: "I want it to be really unique. I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”



Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news of their hiatus to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band’s nine years together.



RM said it was time for them to work on their own, adding: “I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature.



“You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”



J-Hope added: “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”



V insisted they were not splitting and vowed the band’s “synergy will be like no other” when they regroup.