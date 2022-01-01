Beyonce 'planning secret UK pop-up shows' to promote new album

Beyonce is reportedly planning to stage a series of secret "pop-up shows" around the UK to celebrate the release of her new album.

The pop superstar is believed to be gearing up to launch her first new solo record in six years, and The Sun reports she wants to mark it with a series of "intimate" performances before launching a large scale tour later on.

A source told the publication: "(The promotional campaign) will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances.

“She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans.

"People in her camp have scouted out venues for her to perform at when the music comes out and then there will be another huge tour later on."

The insider added the album was mostly written during the COVID-19 pandemic during a time when Beyonce was "desperate" to get back out on stage and perform for her fans.

Last year, Sony Records bosses suggested a new Beyonce record will be released in 2022 and she recently fuelled speculation about new music by removing her pictures from her social media accounts.

Many fans think removing the images means they will soon be replaced by new promo shots linked to the new album.

The record will be Beyonce's seventh solo album and follows her last release, 'Lemonade' in 2016. Her last big solo tour was 'The Formation World Tour' in 2016 while she hit the road again in 2018 to perform with her husband Jay Z on his 'On The Run II Tour'.