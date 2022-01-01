Girls Aloud to participate in charity run in honour of late bandmate Sarah Harding

Former Girls Aloud stars Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Cheryl are to run a charity 'Race for Life for Sarah' in tribute to Sarah Harding in London next month.

The trio will run in the non-competitive event on 24 July to honour Sarah, who passed away aged 39 in September 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.

Fourth surviving member Kimberley Walsh, who cannot make the race in person, will join in with other fans from home.

Announcing the fundraiser on her Instagram Stories, Cheryl said: "Around this time last year when Sarah was really sick we were all desperately trying to find ways to help her, comfort her, you feel so helpless in times like that and one of the only things she really wanted was a gala dinner.

"While that's underway, we felt like we could be doing more and we decided to do a Race for Life for Sarah at Hyde Park on the 24th of July and I know so many of you wanted to support her, you were helping her all the way through her illness and we'd really love it if you could join us there. Come, walk with us for 5 miles, people are doing it virtually too. We hope to see you there."

Race for Life for Sarah is part of Cancer Research UK's Race for Life event series, which began in 1994 and has raised more than $1.1 billion (£920 million) for the charity's work to prevent and treat cancer.